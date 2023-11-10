Canucks beat Senators 5-2 for 5th straight victory

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists to take the NHL points lead and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Ottawa Senators 5-2 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.

Pettersson has 24 points on seven goals and 17 assists. He has five goals and nine assists during a seven-game points streak.

Ilya Mikheyev scored twice, Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller added goals and Casey DeSmith made 28 saves to help Vancouver improve to 10-2-1.

Drake Batherson and Artem Zub scored for Ottawa, and Anton Forsberg stopped 11 of 16 shots. The Senators, coming off a 6-3 victory in Toronto on Wednesday night, dropped to 5-7-0 with their third loss in four games.

Boeser got Vancouver going early with his 11th goal, scoring 15 seconds into the game. However, it wasn’t called a goal until 48 seconds later when it was reviewed at the first stoppage of play. Filip Hronek assisted to extend his points streak to eight games.

The Canucks made it 2-0 at the three-minute mark of the opening period after an Ottawa giveaway, with Mikheyev beating Forsberg between the pads.

Batherson scored for Ottawa with 1:45 left in the first when he got DeSmith moving, pulled the puck back and beat him high.

Zub, who returned to Ottawa’s lineup after a seven-game absence because of a concussion, tied it when his point shot was redirected in off Pettersson at 10:52 of the second period.

Miller gave the Canucks the lead with 1:52 left in the second, beating Forsberg off a drop pass from Phillip DiGiuseppe.

Mikheyev scored his second of the night ay 9:23 of the third, tipping in Pettersson’s shot from the point. Pettersson fired in a one-timer on the power play with 6:32 left to cap the scoring.

