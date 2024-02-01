Canucks acquire forward Elias Lindholm from Flames

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks acquired forward Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night for forward Andrei Kuzmenko, defensemen Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo, a 2024 first-round draft pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. The 29-year-old Lindholm had nine goals and 23 assists in 49 games this season for Calgary. The Canucks are tied with the Boston Bruins atop the NHL standings with 71 points. Kuzmenko, 27, had eight goals and 21 assists in 43 games this season for Vancouver. Also Wednesday, Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin signed a three-year contract extension.

