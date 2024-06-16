Cantlay has another steady round to stay within reach of 1st major title at US Open

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay carded his second straight steady round to leave himself within three shots of the U.S. Open lead entering Sunday’s final round. Cantlay shot an even-par 70 in Saturday’s third round. That included a birdie putt on the 17th hole in what had otherwise been a par-filled day. Cantlay started the U.S. Open with five birdies in the first 11 holes on Thursday and shared the first-day lead. He has hovered around par ever since, with a second-round double bogey being his biggest misstep.

