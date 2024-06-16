Cantlay has another steady round to stay within reach of 1st major title at US Open

By AARON BEARD The Associated Press
Patrick Cantlay watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Pinehurst, N.C. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay carded his second straight steady round to leave himself within three shots of the U.S. Open lead entering Sunday’s final round. Cantlay shot an even-par 70 in Saturday’s third round. That included a birdie putt on the 17th hole in what had otherwise been a par-filled day. Cantlay started the U.S. Open with five birdies in the first 11 holes on Thursday and shared the first-day lead. He has hovered around par ever since, with a second-round double bogey being his biggest misstep.

