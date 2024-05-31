Canter shoots bogey-free 66 and takes 3-stroke lead at European Open

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — English golfer Laurie Canter shot a bogey-free, 7-under 66 to move into a three-stroke lead in the second round of the European Open. Canter also plays on the LIV Golf breakaway circuit and is ranked No. 224. He made five birdies as well as an eagle at the par-5 15th hole where he hit his second shot from 234 yards to 6 feet. Canter was on 12 under for the European tour event. Jannik De Bruyn of Germany led by four strokes after 11 birdies in a first-round 64 but could only shoot even par a day later. De Bruyn was tied for second place with Denmark’s Niklas Norgaard, who shot 68.

