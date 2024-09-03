Can’t? Don’t say that to Paralympic archer Shaun Anderson

PARIS (AP) — There’s one thing you should never say to South African archer Shaun Anderson. He has competed at three Paralympics following two life-altering accidents. Anderson says, “I don’t believe in the word ‘Can’t.’ Don’t say that word around me.” He lost his left arm in a motorbike crash in 2004 and went to the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games shooting compound archery standing up. A boating accident in 2017 then left him paralyzed from the waist down, so he learned how to shoot from a wheelchair. At the Tokyo Games he reached the second round, and in Paris he went one stage further, the quarterfinals, where he lost 136-134 in W1 for athletes with impairments in the top and bottom half of their body.

