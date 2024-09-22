Cannon, Mihailovic score as Rapids beat Toronto 2-0, clinch playoff berth

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Reggie Cannon scored a goal in the 53rd minute, Djordje Mihailovic converted a penalty kick in stoppage time and the Colorado Rapids beat Toronto FC 2-0 to clinch a berth in the MLS Cup playoffs. Colorado (15-10-5) it third in the Western Conference with 50 points, behind Real Salt Lake (51) and the LA Galaxy (58). Cannon made his first start for the Rapids and his finish from just outside the area gave Colorado a 1-0 lead early in the second half. Mihailovic’s goal capped the scoring. His 24 goal contributions (11 goals, 13 assists) this season are a franchise record. Toronto (11-17-3) is five points behind FC Charlotte and New York City FC (41 points each) for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

