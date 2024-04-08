Canisius hires former Boston College coach Jim Christian to take over men’s basketball program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Canisius University hired former Boston College coach Jim Christian to take over its men’s basketball program. The 59-year-old Christian joins the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference program after spending the past two seasons as an assistant at Kent State. At Canisius, he replaces Reggie Witherspoon, who’s contract was not renewed after eight seasons. Based in Buffalo, New York, the Golden Griffins spent much of last season without three key contributors in finishing 14-18, their fifth losing record in six years. Christian has 19 seasons of college head-coaching experience, including stops at Kent State, TCU and Ohio.

