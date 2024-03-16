Canisius announces Witherspoon will not return as men’s basketball coach after 8-year tenure

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
FILE - In this March 11, 2010, file photo, Buffalo coach Reggie Witherspoon cheers his team during an NCAA college basketball game against Miami of Ohio at the quarterfinals of the Mid-American Conference tournament in Cleveland. Canisius University launched a search for its next men's basketball coach on Saturday, March 16, 2024, after informing Witherspoon his contract will not be renewed after eight seasons. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark Duncan]

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Canisius University will not renew Reggie Witherspoon’s contract after eight seasons and is launching a search for its next men’s basketball coach. The school termed the decision a mutual parting of ways Saturday in announcing Witherspoon will not return. The move comes after an injury-depleted Golden Griffins team’s season ended with a 72-56 loss to Quinnipiac in the quarterfinal round of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament on Wednesday. The 63-year-old Witherspoon went 108-130 at the Buffalo-based school during his eight seasons, which included winning a share of the MAAC regular season title in 2017-18, and two postseason berths.

