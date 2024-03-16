Canisius announces Witherspoon will not return as men’s basketball coach after 8-year tenure

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Canisius University will not renew Reggie Witherspoon’s contract after eight seasons and is launching a search for its next men’s basketball coach. The school termed the decision a mutual parting of ways Saturday in announcing Witherspoon will not return. The move comes after an injury-depleted Golden Griffins team’s season ended with a 72-56 loss to Quinnipiac in the quarterfinal round of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament on Wednesday. The 63-year-old Witherspoon went 108-130 at the Buffalo-based school during his eight seasons, which included winning a share of the MAAC regular season title in 2017-18, and two postseason berths.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.