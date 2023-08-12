Canha double in 10th lifts Brewers over White Sox 7-6 as Milwaukee overcomes 3-run deficit

CHICAGO (AP) — Mark Canha hit a go-ahead RBI double in the 10th inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers overcame a three-run deficit to beat the Chicago White Sox 7-6 on Friday night.

Milwaukee trailed 5-2 before scoring two runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth. Andrew Vaughn tied the score with an RBI groundout in the seventh.

With automatic runner Brice Turang on second in the 10th, Canha hit a one-out double into the left-field corner off Jimmy Lambert (2-2). A night earlier, Canha scored the winning run on a throwing error by Colorado shortstop Ezequiel Tovar.

“It’s fun when you come out on top of those games,” Canha said. “To be on the other side, that’s a whole ’nother thing. It’s good that we can win all of these close games because down the stretch you’re going to have to win games like this.”

All-Star closer Devin Williams (5-2) struck out the side in the ninth, and Abner Uribe got three straight outs in the 10th for his first major league save.

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Abner Uribe delivers during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Chicago. The Brewers won 7-6. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Rex Arbogast

Milwaukee (63-54), which went 5 for 17 with runners in scoring position, maintained a 2 1/2-game lead over the second-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.

“We know we aren’t playing our best baseball and I think everyone in here knows that,” pitcher Corbin Burnes said. “We know when we play our best baseball we are the best team in a really good division.”

Chicago dropped to 47-70.

Down 5-2, the Brewers went ahead when Willy Adames hit a two-run single in the fifth and William Contreras hit a soft bouncer in the sixth that reliever Aaron Bummer flipped past catcher Yasmani Grandal to the backstop. Two runs scored, one on Contreras’ hit and one on Bummer’s error.

“It’s a tough throw,” White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. “He came off the mound, fielded the ball and had to backhand it. A pitcher’s not used to making that flip. He’s a good athlete and I think he would make that play seven or eight times out of ten but it just didn’t happen today.”

s head which allowed two runs to score to make it 6-5. .

Eloy Jiménez had three hits, including a two-run homer in the third.

William Contreras and Willy Adames drove in two runs each, Victor Caratini homered and Tim Anderson had an RBI single.

Burnes needed to be evaluated by medical staff in the first but stayed in the game and allowed five runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. The All-Star said he was slipping all night after he hyperextended a knee. Brewer’s manager Craig Counsell said after the game Burnes “should be OK.”

HENDRICKS EYES 2024 RETURN

In his first media availability since Tommy John surgery on Aug. 2, RHP Liam Hendricks said his goal is to pitch by next September.

“Unfortunately, it ended up this way but now I will be 35 with a brand new elbow so hopefully that gives me an extra couple years,” the three-time All-Star said.

Hendricks’ contract includes a team option that could keep him with Chicago in 2024. He said he made it known to the organization he’d like to return but that “the ball is in their court.”

“I think I have unfinished business here,” Hendricks said.

TRANSACTION

Chicago claimed RHP Deivi García off waivers from the New York Yankees and optioned him to Class Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday. Hendricks was placed on the 60-day IL.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: OF Blake Perkins (left oblique strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list and INF Abraham Toro was recalled from Triple-A Nashville.

White Sox: Manager Pedro Grifol said Luis Robert Jr. is day to day after the All-Star outfielder sprained his right pinky finger sliding into third base against the Yankees on Wednesday. Robert pinch ran for Vaughn in the 11th inning.

UP NEXT

Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff (1-1, 1.65 ERA) and Chicago RHP Jesse Scholtens (1-4, 3.06) are to start Saturday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.