Canes, Stars need to rebound after losses to Devils, Kraken

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — There used to be a time when Stanley Cup playoff hockey meant close-checking, low-scoring games. This must be the nouveau NHL, at least if you have been watching the New Jersey Devils play the Carolina Hurricanes, and the Seattle Kraken face the Dallas Stars in the second round. It’s goals galore. The four teams have combined for 49 goals in the first three games of each series, or roughly eight goals a game. When both series resume Tuesday night, the Kraken and Hurricanes will try to take 3-1 leads in their series.

