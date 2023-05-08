Canes, Stars need to rebound after losses to Devils, Kraken
By TOM CANAVAN The Associated Press
New Jersey Devils goaltender Vitek Vanecek reacts after his team defeated the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger]
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — There used to be a time when Stanley Cup playoff hockey meant close-checking, low-scoring games. This must be the nouveau NHL, at least if you have been watching the New Jersey Devils play the Carolina Hurricanes, and the Seattle Kraken face the Dallas Stars in the second round. It’s goals galore. The four teams have combined for 49 goals in the first three games of each series, or roughly eight goals a game. When both series resume Tuesday night, the Kraken and Hurricanes will try to take 3-1 leads in their series.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) is greeted by teammates Will Borgen (3), Jamie Oleksiak (24) and Tye Kartye (52) as they celebrate a 7-2 win over the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson
Carolina Hurricanes right wing Stefan Noesen (23) fights with New Jersey Devils left wing Erik Haula, right, and Brendan Smith (2) during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger
Dallas Stars center Ty Dellandrea (10) looks on after the Seattle Kraken scored their fifth goal during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)