Canelo puts unified belts on line versus Charlo in ‘hometown’ match

LAS VEGAS (AP) — It didn’t take long for Saul “Canelo” Alvarez to consider Las Vegas his second home. He came here to fight Jose Cotto on May 10, 2010, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Alvarez felt the support right away from his Mexican compatriots. Alvarez won that fight by technical knockout in the second round. It was the first of many trips to Las Vegas. He is back again. This time he is the unified super middleweight champion preparing to face junior middleweight champ Jermell Charlo on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.