Canelo Alvarez to defend super middleweight titles against Edgar Berlanga on Sept. 14 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Canelo Alvarez will defend his super middleweight titles against Edgar Berlanga on Sept. 14 in Las Vegas as he returns for another fight during Mexican Independence Day weekend. Alvarez (61-2-2, 39 KOs) will put the WBC, WBA and WBO versions of the 168-pound title on the line in the bout at T-Mobile Arena, which will be available by pay-per-view on Prime Video. The Mexican superstar has had a number of his biggest bouts around his country’s holiday, including all three of his fights against Gennady Golovkin. Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) won his first 16 pro fights by first-round knockout.

