Canelo Alvarez to defend super middleweight titles against Edgar Berlanga on Sept. 14 in Las Vegas

By The Associated Press
FILE - Canelo Alvarez, right, hits Jaime Munguia, left, during a super middleweight title fight May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. Alvarez is to defend his super middleweight titles against Edgar Berlanga on Sept. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas as he returns for another fight during Mexican Independence Day weekend. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Canelo Alvarez will defend his super middleweight titles against Edgar Berlanga on Sept. 14 in Las Vegas as he returns for another fight during Mexican Independence Day weekend. Alvarez (61-2-2, 39 KOs) will put the WBC, WBA and WBO versions of the 168-pound title on the line in the bout at T-Mobile Arena, which will be available by pay-per-view on Prime Video. The Mexican superstar has had a number of his biggest bouts around his country’s holiday, including all three of his fights against Gennady Golovkin. Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) won his first 16 pro fights by first-round knockout.

