Canelo Álvarez sets ring return to face John Ryder in Mexico

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Canelo Álvarez will return to the ring May 6 in his native Guadalajara, Mexico. He will defend his four super middleweight title belts against Britain’s John Ryder. The bout will be at Akron Stadium, the home of famed Mexican soccer club Chivas. Álvarez is fighting for the first time since he won the final bout in his famed trilogy with Gennady Golovkin by unanimous decision last September. Álvarez also will be fighting one year after a one-sided loss to Dmitry Bivol in a light heavyweight bout. Álvarez hasn’t fought in Mexico since November 2011.

