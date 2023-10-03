Cane back to lead much-changed New Zealand in last Rugby World Cup pool outing

LYON, France (AP) — New Zealand has changed nine of the starting side which crushed Italy for its last pool match with Uruguay on Thursday at the Rugby World Cup. The All Blacks have chosen to give fringe players game time and rest front-liners in preparation for an expected quarterfinal next week. They need a bonus-point win from their first meeting with Los Teros to clinch a quarterfinal spot. Tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax, Sam Whitelock and Tupou Vaa’i come into the tight five. Whitelock will play his 150th test. Captain and flanker Sam Cane makes hist first start in the pool stage. Luke Jacobson at No. 8 gives Ardie Savea his first test off all year. The backline changes see scrumhalf Cam Roigard, center Anton Lienert-Brown, wing Leicester Fainga’anuku and fullback Damian McKenzie play.

