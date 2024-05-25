Candiotti’s 11 Ks help Arizona beat Stanford 6-3 in Pac-12 Tournament semis

Clark Candiotti struck out 11 batters and allowed just one run over seven innings, Brendan Summerhill hit a three-run home run and Arizona beat Stanford 6-3 in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament. No. 1 seed Arizona plays fourth-seeded Southern California in the championship game. Candiotti (7-3), the son of long-time Major League Baseball pitcher Tom Candiotti, gave up four hits with no walks. Maddox Mihalakis finished with a double, a triple and an RBI. Cobb finished 2 for 5 with an RBI and a run and Moore was 1 for 3 with a double — the Cardinal’s lone extra-base hit — and a run. All 10 Stanford (22-33) players that had an official at bat struck out at least once.

