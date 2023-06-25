Candelario, Thomas homer in the Nationals’ 2-0 victory over the Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jeimer Candelario and Lane Thomas homered, Josiah Gray pitched into the sixth inning and the Washington Nationals beat the San Diego Padres 2-0 on Saturday night.

In the first inning, Candelario homered to right center. Thomas, who had three hits, connected in the third. Washington had lost nine of its previous 11 games, including a 13-3 drubbing against the Padres on Friday night.

Gray (5-6) struck out six. He worked his way unscathed out of a threat with two runners on in the first inning and kept the hitters subdued deep into the third time through the lineup.

Mason Thompson threw 1-2/3 innings without giving up a hit, Kyle Finnegan pitched an inning and Hunter Harvey worked the ninth for his fifth save.

The Padres promoted knuckleballer Matt Waldron (0-1) for a spot start in his major league debut. He lasted 4-2/3 innings, giving up two runs and four hits.

Tim Hill, Nick Martinez and Steven Wilson each pitched at least one full inning to keep the Padres close in the late innings. Reliever Luis Garcia inherited runners at first and second with one out in the ninth, but was able to escape without allowing a run.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Paolo Espino was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. Espino joins the Nationals for the first time this season. … RHP Chad Kuhl was designated for assignment. He appeared in 16 games, including five starts, prior to an early season injury. Kuhl posted an 8.45 ERA over 38-1/3 innings.

Padres:

RHP Michael Wacha (shoulder fatigue) skipped his scheduled turn in the rotation and Walden was promoted in his place. San Diego manager Bob Melvin said he anticipates Wacha will avoid a stint on the IL and should return for his next turn in the rotation. … Waldron is the first knuckleballer in the majors since Baltimore’s Mickey Jannis in 2021. … LHP Ray Kerr was optioned to Triple-A El Paso. Kerr had a 6.00 ERA in six appearances this season.

UP NEXT

Nationals LHP MacKenzie Gore (3-6, 4.02) was set to start Sunday against RHP Seth Lugo (3-3, 3.86).

