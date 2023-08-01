Candelario makes successful return to Chicago Cubs as Mancini is cut to make room on roster

CHICAGO (AP) — Jeimer Candelario felt right at home in his return to the Chicago Cubs. A day after he was acquired in a trade with Washington, Candelario started at first base and batted sixth against Cincinnati. He collected four hits and scored twice in a 20-9 victory over the Reds. Veteran first baseman Trey Mancini was designated for assignment to make room for Candelario on the roster. One of the top hitters on the market ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, Candelario hit .258 with 16 homers and 53 RBIs in 99 games with the Nationals.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.