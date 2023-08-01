Candelario joins Chicago Cubs as Mancini is cut to make room on roster

CHICAGO (AP) — Jeimer Candelario is in the starting lineup for his first game since he was reacquired by the Chicago Cubs. Candelario was at first base and batting sixth for Chicago’s game against Cincinnati. Veteran infielder Trey Mancini was designated for assignment to make room for Candelario on the roster. The Cubs got Candelario and cash from Washington for minor league left-hander DJ Herz and infielder Kevin Made on Monday. One of the top hitters on the market ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, Candelario hit .258 with 16 homers and 53 RBIs in 99 games with Washington.

