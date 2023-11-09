Candace Parker wants to play next season if she can get healthy

NEW YORK (AP) — Candace Parker plans on playing another season if she’s healthy enough to do so. The two-time WNBA MVP missed the Las Vegas Aces’ run to a second straight league championship after having surgery on her left foot in late July. Parker said that her left foot had been injured all season — her first with the Aces — but she played through it. It wasn’t until she injured her right ankle and Achilles tendon that she got an MRI on her left one too. Parker was in New York for the premiere of her documentary “Unapologetic” that will debut on Sunday on ESPN.

