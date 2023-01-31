Cancelo, Isco spice up last day of transfers in Germany

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Portugal left back João Cancelo’s switch to Bayern Munich and former Real Madrid star Isco Alarcón’s potential signing by Union Berlin have brought excitement to the last day of the winter transfer period in Germany. Bayern reacted after seeing its Bundesliga lead shrink to just a point by singing Cancelo on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season. Union is reportedly on the verge of tying up an unexpected deal for Isco. The Spanish midfielder won the Champions League five times with Real Madrid. Eintracht Frankfurt signed former Germany left back Philipp Max on loan from PSV Eindhoven.

