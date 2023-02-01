Cancelo helps Bayern beat Mainz 4-0 on debut in German Cup

MAINZ, Germany (AP) — João Cancelo needed little time to make an impact for Bayern Munich as he help his new team reach the quarterfinals of the German Cup with a 4-0 win at Mainz. The Portugal left back started on the right wing one day after joining on loan from Manchester City and he set up Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to open the scoring in the 17th minute. It’s Bayern’s first win of 2023 after re-starting the Bundesliga with three draws and the first time the Bavarian powerhouse reached the quarterfinals of the German Cup since 2020. Defending champion Leipzig earlier defeated Hoffenheim 3-1 to progress. Union Berlin and Stuttgart booked their quarterfinal places on Tuesday. There are more third-round games next week.

