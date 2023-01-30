Cancelo could leave Man City amid link with Bayern Munich

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Joao Cancelo might have played his last game for Manchester City. The Portugal fullback has reportedly traveled to Bayern Munich ahead of a potential loan move to the German champions. Bayern would reportedly have an option to buy Cancelo for $76 million. Cancelo can play as a right back or left back. He is an attacking defender who has played an integral role for City in recent seasons but has fallen out of favor with manager Pep Guardiola since the World Cup. Nathan Ake has been preferred to Cancelo at left back while 18-year-old Rico Lewis has established himself at right back. Neither City nor Bayern have commented officially on any deal for Cancelo.

