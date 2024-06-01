Canady throws 3-hitter as Stanford tops Oklahoma St. in World Series elimination game

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — NiJaree Canady threw a three-hitter, and Stanford defeated Oklahoma State 8-0 in six innings in an elimination game at the Women’s College World Series. Canady struck out seven and walked three to bounce back from an opening loss to Texas on Thursday. Aly Kaneshiro, Ava Gall and Caelan Koch each had two hits for No. 8 seed Stanford. The pitching matchup featured Canady, the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, and Oklahoma State’s Lexi Kilfoyl, a top-three finalist for the player of the year award. Kilfoyl lasted 3 2/3 innings before she was replaced.

