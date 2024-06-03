Canady strikes out 8 and leads Stanford past UCLA and into Women’s CWS semifinals

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — NiJaree Canady struck out eight as Stanford defeated UCLA 3-1 to reach the Women’s College World Series semifinals and eliminate the Bruins. Stanford won the final game between Pac-12 teams before the league splits up. UCLA will be in the Big Ten next season while Stanford will join the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Cardinal reached the semifinals for the second straight year. Stanford will play No. 1 seed Texas in the semifinals Monday. The Cardinal will need to win twice to advance to the best-of-three championship series while Texas will need just one win to move on.

