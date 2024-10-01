Canadiens winger Patrik Laine expected to be out 2 to 3 months with knee sprain

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine is expected to miss two to three months with a sprained left knee that won’t require surgery. The Canadiens announced the injury update Tuesday after Laine exited early in Saturday’s 2-1 preseason loss to Toronto following a knee-on-knee collision with Maple Leafs forward Cédric Paré. While Laine avoided the worst, the Canadiens announced earlier Tuesday that rookie defenseman David Reinbacher is out five to six months after undergoing surgery on his left knee. Laine crumpled to the ice moments after Reinbacher — the No. 5 pick at last year’s draft — fell awkwardly from a hit by Toronto’s Marshall Rifai.

