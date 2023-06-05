Canadiens sign Cole Caufield to 8-year, $62.8 million extension

MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens have signed Cole Caufield to an eight-year, $62.8 million contract extension. The deal, which will pay the 22-year-old winger an average annual salary of $7.85 million, runs through the 2030-31 season. Caufield scored 26 goals and added 10 assists in 46 games in 2022-23 before he underwent season-ending surgery on his right shoulder in February.

