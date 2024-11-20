Canadiens’ Patrik Laine skates with teammates for the first time since his injury

BROSSARD, Quebec (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens might be getting some reinforcements soon after Patrik Laine practiced with his teammates Wednesday for the first time since suffering a left knee sprain. Laine skated alone before joining the team for the first few drills at practice. He wore a noncontact jersey and left the ice after about 15 minutes. Laine was injured during a preseason game on Sept. 28. The Canadiens announced on Oct. 1 that he would be sidelined for two to three months. He resumed skating on his own on Nov. 6. He’s expected to make his debut in a Canadiens uniform in December.

