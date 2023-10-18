Canadiens’ Kirby Dach to miss rest of season because of right knee injury

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach will miss the rest of the season because of a right knee injury that will require surgery, the team said Tuesday. Dach’s ACL and MCL were both torn when he was checked into the Chicago bench by defenseman Jarred Tinordi during the first period of Montreal’s home opener Saturday night. Dach had two assists in two games this season, slotting in as Montreal’s second-line center behind Nick Suzuki. He had 14 goals and 24 assists in 58 games last season, his first with the Canadiens after a trade with Chicago.

