Canadiens’ Gallagher suspended 5 games for an illegal check to the head of Islanders’ Adam Pelech

NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher has been suspended five games for an illegal check to the head of New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech. The NHL announced the suspension Friday after a disciplinary phone hearing with Gallagher. Gallagher was ejected for hitting Pelech in the head with his right elbow midway through the teams’ game Thursday night. Pelech did not return. Gallagher had no other prior history and will forfeit $169,271 in salary. He’s eligible to return Feb. 15 at the New York Rangers.

