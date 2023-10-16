Canadiens forward Kirby Dach out long term with ‘significant’ injury

BROSSARD, Quebec (AP) — Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach has sustained a “significant injury” and will be out for an extended period of time, the team announced Monday. Dach was checked into the Blackhawks’ bench by defenseman Jarred Tinordi in the first period of Montreal’s home opener against Chicago on Saturday. He headed to the locker room shortly afterward and did not return to the game due to a lower-body injury. The team is continuing to evaluate the injury and is expected to provide more information in the coming days.

