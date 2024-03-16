Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis takes indefinite leave for family reasons

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis is taking an indefinite leave for family reasons. Assistant coach Trevor Letowski will run the team while St. Louis is away. Montreal had lost three of four going into Saturday night’s game at Calgary. The matchup with the Flames was the opener of a five-game trip.

