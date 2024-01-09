Canadians vie for 2 spots to play golf in the Olympics. They also have a Presidents Cup in Montreal

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — This is a big year of competition for Canadian golfers. There are five of them are currently between No. 38 and No. 63 in the world ranking. Only two will be able to play in the Olympics in Paris this summer. And then there’s the small matter of the first Presidents Cup in Canada since 2007. All of them are desperate to make that team, too. In other golf news, Rickie Fowler has fewer logos this year. He says his Farmers Insurance and Mercedes deal expired and the companies chose not to renew. Farmers still has a sponsorship at Torrey Pines that ends in 2026.

