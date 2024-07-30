Canadian women upset Aussies to reach Olympic rugby sevens final against reigning champ New Zealand

By JOHN PYE The Associated Press
New Zealand's Michaela Blyde, right, scores a try despite a tackle by United States' Lauren Doyle during the women's semifinal Rugby Sevens match between New Zealand and the United States at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi]

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Canada rallied from a 12-0 deficit to upset world sevens series champion Australia 21-12 and advance to an Olympic women’s rugby final against defending champion New Zealand. The New Zealand women beat the United States 24-12 in the first of the semifinals. The final is set for Tuesday night. New Zealand has reached the final at every Olympic tournament since rugby sevens was added to the program at Rio de Janeiro in 2016. It lost that final to Australia but went on a dominating run to the title in Tokyo.

