Canadian women upset Aussies to reach an Olympic rugby 7s final against champion New Zealand

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Canada rallied from a 12-0 deficit to upset world sevens series champion Australia 21-12 and advance to an Olympic women’s rugby final against defending champion New Zealand. The New Zealand women beat the United States 24-12 in the first of the semifinals. The final is set for Tuesday night. New Zealand has reached the final at every Olympic tournament since rugby sevens was added to the program at Rio de Janeiro in 2016. They lost that final to Australia but went on a dominating run to the title in Tokyo.

