Canadian women soccer players testify to distrust of leaders

Canadian women’s soccer players testified during a government hearing on they don’t trust the sport’s national governing body to negotiate a fair labor agreement, remarks made after management went public with proposals for equal pay and division of prize money. Canada is the reigning Olympic soccer champion and women players have demanded equal pay, following the lead of their U.S. counterparts, who last year reached a landmark collective bargaining agreement with U.S. Soccer. Canada federation president Nick Bontis resigned last week, acknowledging change was needed to achieve labor peace.

