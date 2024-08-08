Canadian women, German men clinch medals with wins in Paris Olympic beach volleyball semifinals

PARIS (AP) — Germany beat defending Olympic champion Norway in the semifinals of the men’s beach volleyball tournament at the Paris Games to clinch at least a silver medal. The Canadian women are also headed to the finals after beating Switzerland. Tokyo gold medalists Anders Mol and Christian Sorum rallied after losing the first set but fell 15-13 in the third to the German team of Nils Ehlers and Clemens Wickler. The German team prevailed on a net fault challenge on match point. Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson rallied from a first-set loss to beat Switzerland and earn Canada’s first beach volleyball medal since it won bronze at the 1996 Games.

