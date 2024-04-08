Canadian women blank Czechia 5-0 at Worlds; Sweden, Denmark also win

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — Kristin O’Neill had two goals and an assist in the first period and Canada breezed to a 5-0 victory over Czechia at the IIHF Women’s World Championship. The victory sets up a showdown between Canada (3-0-0-0) and the United States (3-0-0-0) on Monday to close out the Group A preliminary round. Both teams have clinched spots in the quarterfinals. Sweden cruised past Japan 6-2 to remain unbeaten in Group B. Frederikke Foss and Nicoline Jensen had shootout goals to lead Denmark to a 2-1 victory over China.

