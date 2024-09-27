Canadian striker Larin scores against old club as Mallorca win 2-1 to maintain good start to season

MADRID (AP) — Canadian striker Cyle Larin scored against his old club as Mallorca kept up its promising start to the Spanish league season with a 2-1 win at Real Valladolid. It was the third win in a row for Mallorca, which moves into fourth place in La Liga after eight matches. Valery Fernández got a second for the visitor and Iván Sánchez scored a late consolation goal for the home side. The result was a tough one for Valladolid. It has not won since the opening day of the season and has taken only two points from the seven matches since.

