Canadian skier St-Germain beats Shiffrin to slalom gold

MERIBEL, France (AP) — Canadian skier Laurence St-Germain won gold in the women’s slalom at the world championships Saturday and Mikaela Shiffrin took silver.

The American skier led after the first run but finished 0.57 seconds behind St-Germain after the final run.

Lena Duerr of Germany was 0.69 behind and won bronze.

Shiffrin won gold in the giant slalom Thursday and silver in the super-G last week.

Saturday’s race was the last women’s event of the world championships.

Shiffrin is expected back at World Cup racing in March.

