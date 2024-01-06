Canadian skier Grenier takes rain-marred World Cup GS for second career win. Shiffrin is 9th

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — Canadian skier Valerie Grenier has won her second career World Cup giant slalom. She also triumphed at the same Slovenian resort a year ago. Mikaela Shiffrin finished the rain-marred race in ninth position. The American won the previous GS in Austria nine days ago. Saturday’s result was the American’s worst in 15 giant slaloms since November 2022 when she was 13th in Killington. Grenier was looming in fourth when she posted the best time in the second run and saw the three fastest racers from the opening leg all fail to beat her. Lara Gut-Behrami came closest to Grenier, the Swiss skier trailing by 0.37 seconds.

