Canadian province bans postgame hockey handshake lines in minor leagues after altercations

TORONTO (AP) — The hockey governing body in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador has banned postgame handshakes in the minor leagues after a string of altercations. The chair of Hockey NL’s minor council executive committee says the organization has had “issues” following games that led to suspensions of both players and coaches. Instead of handshakes, officials will now direct teams off the ice after the game, according to The Canadian Press. The visiting squad will instead skate by the home team’s bench and offer a glove tap or handshake before games.

