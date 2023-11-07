Canadian pairs skating coach Gauthier sentenced for sexual assault

MONTREAL (AP) — Renowned Canadian pairs skating coach Richard Gauthier was sentenced Monday to 12 months in jail for sexual assault and gross indecency against a teenage athlete in the 1980s. Gauthier, 61, was found guilty in January of two charges dating to 1984 or 1985 involving the male skater, who was 14 or 15 at the time of the offenses. He was acquitted of a third count of indecent assault against the victim, whose identity was not released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.