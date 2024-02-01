Canadian midfielder Jessie Fleming acquired by the Portland Thorns from Chelsea

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League have acquired Canadian midfielder Jessie Fleming from Chelsea of the Women’s Super League. The 25-year-old Fleming will join the Thorns pending receipt of her visa. Fleming has played four years for London-based Chelsea, winning three straight WSL titles and three consecutive Women’s FA Cups. She had 10 goals and three assists in 65 league games and a goal and an assist in 21 Champions League matches. She won a gold medal with Canada at the Tokyo Olympics and has played for the national team in three Women’s World Cups.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.