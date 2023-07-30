Canadian McIntosh, 16, secures 2nd swimming worlds gold with win in women’s 400m individual medley

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Summer McIntosh, the 16-year-old Canadian who promises to be a star at next year’s Paris Olympics, has won her second gold medal of the World Aquatics Championships, taking the women’s 400-meter individual medley in 4 minutes, 27.11 seconds. The victory for McIntosh, the world-record holder in the event, was the second of the worlds after winning the 200 butterfly on Friday. McIntosh seized the lead in the opening leg and won going away, recording the third fastest time in history. American Katie Grimes took the silver in 4:31.41, with Jenna Forrester of Australia picking up the bronze in 4:32.30.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.