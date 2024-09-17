Canadian Hockey League boosts border rivalry by launching series vs. USA Hockey’s development team

The Canadian Hockey League is looking to capitalize on the sport’s cross-border rivalry by having its top draft-eligible prospects face USA Hockey’s National Development team in an annual two-game series starting in November. The series is being billed as the CHL-USA Prospects Challenge with this year’s games played at two Ontario sites on Nov. 26-27. Aside from the world junior championships, the series will feature many of both nation’s top 17- and 18-year-olds in a head-to-head competition, something CHL President Dan MacKenzie notes has been previously lacking for two countries who produce a majority of NHL talent.

