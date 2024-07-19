Canadian Ben Silverman leads PGA Tour’s Barracuda Championship

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Ben Silverman birdied seven of his last nine holes and scored 19 points to take the lead Thursday in the Barracuda Championship, the only PGA Tour event that uses the modified Stableford scoring system. Silverman — the 36-year-old Canadian seeking his first PGA Tour victory — had 10 birdies and a bogey on Tahoe Mountain Club’s tree-lined Old Greenwood layout for a two-point lead over Kelly Kraft. Players receive eight points for a double eagle, five for eagle and two for birdie. A point is deducted for bogey and three for double bogey. Kraft eagled the par-5 third and had seven birdies and two bogeys. Nate Lashley was third with 15 points, and Sam Ryder and S.H. Kim had 14.

