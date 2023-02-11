Canada’s women take job action over cuts ahead of World Cup

By ANNE M. PETERSON The Associated Press
FILE - Canada's Christine Sinclair (12) and Trinidad and Tobago's Victoria Swift compete for the ball during a CONCACAF women's championship soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico, July 5, 2022. Players on the Canadian women's national team says they're outraged by cuts to the women's program and won't participate in team activities. “The time is now, we are taking job action," the team posted to Twitter on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. The team was scheduled to play in the She Believes Cup starting next week in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Fernando Llano]

The Canadian women’s national team says they’re outraged by cuts to the women’s program and won’t participate in team activities. “The time is now, we are taking job action,” the team posted to Twitter on Friday. The team was scheduled to play in the SheBelieves Cup starting next week in Orlando, Florida. Canada was scheduled to play its opening SheBelieves Cup match against Japan on Thursday at Exploria Stadium. The United States and Brazil are also playing in the round-robin tournament that will visit three cities.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.