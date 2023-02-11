Canada’s women take job action over cuts ahead of World Cup

The Canadian women’s national team says they’re outraged by cuts to the women’s program and won’t participate in team activities. “The time is now, we are taking job action,” the team posted to Twitter on Friday. The team was scheduled to play in the SheBelieves Cup starting next week in Orlando, Florida. Canada was scheduled to play its opening SheBelieves Cup match against Japan on Thursday at Exploria Stadium. The United States and Brazil are also playing in the round-robin tournament that will visit three cities.

