Canada’s Summer McIntosh sets 2nd world record in 5 days

TORONTO (AP) — Summer McIntosh set her second world record in five days, winning the 400-meter individual medley at the Canadian swimming trials. The 16-year-old from Toronto won in 4 minutes, 25.87 seconds, bettering the old mark of 4:26.36 set by Katinka Hosszu of Hungary at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. McIntosh broke the world mark in the 400 freestyle on Tuesday. She’s the first person to hold long-course world records in both the 400 IM and 400 free. McIntosh also won the 200 butterfly on Friday.

