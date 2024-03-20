Canada’s Stellato-Dudek, Deschamps in first place after short program at worlds

MONTREAL (AP) — Canadian pair Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps put forth an electrifying performance to place first in the short program at the world figure skating championships on Wednesday. Stellato-Dudek of Chicago and Deschamps of Quebec shattered their season best with a 77.48 score while skating to Cirque du Soleil’s “Oxygène.” Defending champions Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan finished second and Italy’s Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii were third.

