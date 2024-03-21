Canada’s Stellato-Dudek, Deschamps capture gold at figure skating worlds

MONTREAL (AP) — Canada’s Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps captured gold in the pairs competition Thursday night at the world figure skating championships. Japan’s Shoma Uno placed first in the men’s short program Thursday at the world figure skating championships. Uno, the two-time defending champion, led the pack with a 107.72 score at the Bell Centre. Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama — the 2022 Olympic silver medalist — was second ahead of American Ilia Malinin.

